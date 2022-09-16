CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill Tonight!

Wendy Moten runner-up on Season 21 of The Voice updated us on what she’s been doing since she left the competition and talked about performing on the CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill special. CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill, an all-new 90-minute special celebrating the extraordinary career and music of country music titan Vince Gill premieres Friday, September 16 at 9pm exclusively on CMT. The star-packed event brings together Gill’s superstar friends, collaborators, and some of the biggest names in music to honor him with performances of his most legendary hits, including Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, and Ricky Skaggs. For more information, go to https://www.cmt.com/.