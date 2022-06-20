Cocktail Recipes from a World Class Bartender

Mixologist Patrick Abalos made a Ketel One Espresso Martini and a Johnnie Walker “Stir Crazy”. The top 15 regional finalists are competing in Nashville for the title of 2022 US Bartender of the Year as USBG Presents World Class Sponsored by Diageo. The competition is open to the public Monday and Tuesday June 20-21 from 9am-6pm at the Virgin Hotel Nashville. Stop by the hotel lobby to get a tokes to view the competition.

Ketel One Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Ketel One

.75 oz Coffee Liqueur

1 oz Fresh Espresso

.5 oz Turbinado Syrup

2 dash Saline Solution

Coffee Beans

Preparation:

Chill coupe glass with pebble ice.

In a mixing tin, combine all ingredients. Shake vigorously for 7-10 second.

Dump ice out of coupe glass. Double strain into glass.

Garnish with three coffee beans.

Johnnie Walker “Stir Crazy”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black Label

1.25 oz Highball Cordial

4 oz Sparkling Water

Lime

Orange

Preparation: