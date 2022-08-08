Cocktails from the Hampton Social

Natalia Hale from The Hampton Social made two cocktails and showed some of their most popular menu items. The Hampton Social is located at 201 First Ave. S at Demonbreun in downtown Nashville. For more information, visit www.thehamptonsocial.com.nashville. To win free rosé for a year, enter here: https://www.thehamptonsocial.com/hampton-social-birthday.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 12:45:30-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.