Cocoa Rubbed Filet & Pop-Up Valentine Dinner

2:43 PM, Feb 8, 2018

Bethany Torino prepared Cocoa Rubbed Filet from The Cocoa Tree Chocolate Shop & shared about their first Pop-Up Dinner

Enjoy a romantic, cocoa filled evening at The Cocoa Tree's first ever Pop-Up Dinner on Saturday, February 10 at Franklin Mercantile Deli, 100 4th Ave. N. Franklin, TN 37064 (next door to The Cocoa Tree). Times: 6pm & 8pm seating available. Cost: $75 a person (this includes tax and tip). Call (615) 906-6719 or email info@thecocoatree.com  to reserve your spot. Bethany's truffles and chocolates are also available at Hendersonville Produce, Moon Wine and Spirits, Black Tie Floral Design & Events, Bloom Flowers & Gifts, Garden Delights Fine Florist and Oshi Floral Design. 

