Chef Brandon Frohne from Edit Tropical Café and Cocktail Bar made Coconut Curry Hummus. Edit Tropical Cafe & Cocktail Bar is located at 300 Indian Lake Blvd, Suite 140 Hendersonville, TN 37075. For more information, go to https://www.edithendersonville.com/ or call (615) 431-5461.
Coconut Curry Hummus
Serves 2
Ingredients:
1 cup drained & rinsed Chickpeas
1/2 cup Light Coconut Milk
1/4 cup Tahini
1 tbsp Thai Green Curry Paste
Juice 1 lime
1 tbsp cumin
1 tbsp turmeric
Pinch of Kosher salt & pepper
Chili Peanut Crisp for Garnish
Micro Cilantro for Garnish
Honey for Garnish
Olive Oil for Garnish
Naan For Serving
Preparation:
Add chickpeas, coconut milk, tahini, green curry paste, lime juice, cumin, turmeric, and a touch of olive oil into a food processor.
Pulverize until smooth.
Spoon onto plate. Garnish with chili peanut crisp, micro cilantro, honey, olive oil, and grilled naan.
Serve and enjoy!