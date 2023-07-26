Watch Now
Coconut Curry Hummus

Chef Brandon Frohne shows us how to make an easy Coconut Curry Hummus from their new menu at Edit Tropical Cafe &amp; Cocktail Bar.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 14:34:58-04

Chef Brandon Frohne from Edit Tropical Café and Cocktail Bar made Coconut Curry Hummus. Edit Tropical Cafe & Cocktail Bar is located at 300 Indian Lake Blvd, Suite 140 Hendersonville, TN 37075. For more information, go to https://www.edithendersonville.com/ or call (615) 431-5461.

Coconut Curry Hummus
Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 cup drained & rinsed Chickpeas
1/2 cup Light Coconut Milk
1/4 cup Tahini
1 tbsp Thai Green Curry Paste
Juice 1 lime
1 tbsp cumin
1 tbsp turmeric
Pinch of Kosher salt & pepper

Chili Peanut Crisp for Garnish
Micro Cilantro for Garnish
Honey for Garnish
Olive Oil for Garnish
Naan For Serving

Preparation:
Add chickpeas, coconut milk, tahini, green curry paste, lime juice, cumin, turmeric, and a touch of olive oil into a food processor.

Pulverize until smooth.

Spoon onto plate. Garnish with chili peanut crisp, micro cilantro, honey, olive oil, and grilled naan.

Serve and enjoy!

