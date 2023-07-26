Chef Brandon Frohne from Edit Tropical Café and Cocktail Bar made Coconut Curry Hummus. Edit Tropical Cafe & Cocktail Bar is located at 300 Indian Lake Blvd, Suite 140 Hendersonville, TN 37075. For more information, go to https://www.edithendersonville.com/ or call (615) 431-5461.

Coconut Curry Hummus

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 cup drained & rinsed Chickpeas

1/2 cup Light Coconut Milk

1/4 cup Tahini

1 tbsp Thai Green Curry Paste

Juice 1 lime

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp turmeric

Pinch of Kosher salt & pepper

Chili Peanut Crisp for Garnish

Micro Cilantro for Garnish

Honey for Garnish

Olive Oil for Garnish

Naan For Serving

Preparation:

Add chickpeas, coconut milk, tahini, green curry paste, lime juice, cumin, turmeric, and a touch of olive oil into a food processor.

Pulverize until smooth.

Spoon onto plate. Garnish with chili peanut crisp, micro cilantro, honey, olive oil, and grilled naan.

Serve and enjoy!