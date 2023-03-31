Cody Alan Previews the CMT Music Awards

Award-winning media personality Cody Alan gave us a preview the CMT Awards Show on CBS and talked about hosting the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Special. The CMT Awards Show, hosted by 2023 nominees Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, airs live, Sunday, April 2 at 7pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com to learn more.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 12:28:29-04
