Cole and Heather are on the red carpet for the 58th annual CMA awards! They chat with the stars on the carpet and recap the big winners of the night! For a full list of winners visit newschannel5.com
Cole and Heather chat with the stars on the red carpet for the 58th annual CMA Awards!
Posted
Cole and Heather are on the red carpet for the 58th annual CMA awards! They chat with the stars on the carpet and recap the big winners of the night! For a full list of winners visit newschannel5.com
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.