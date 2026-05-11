Cole and Heather do a workout challenge! Cole is trying Heather's workout at Manduu!

If you know Heather, she can't stop talking about her new workout Manduu! Manduu is a is a specialized, FDA-cleared electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) fitness program offering 15-minute, ultra-low impact workouts.

Offering 15-minute, ultra-low impact workouts that simulate hours of traditional lifting. Suitable for all fitness levels, the sessions use wearable suits to send gentle electrical pulses to major muscle groups, building strength and boosting metabolism without straining joints.

An EMS workout activates more muscle fiber than you can activate on your own. When you rely on your brain to send an impulse to a muscle, at most, you are using between 60 and 65 percent of your muscle fiber. The external pulse from our EMS machine penetrates deep into muscle tissue, activating nearly 100 percent of the fiber. According to Manduu,m one 15-minute workout covers it all!

Manduu has three locations in Green Hills, Brentwood, and Franklin.

to book your first session or learn more visit

https://manduu.com/