Cole and Heather show you how to make giant Christmas lights!

Throwing a last minute holiday party? Let Heather and Cole show you an easy and fun craft that will have your guests talking!

For this craft you need



Colorful balloons

Green ribbon

Green solo cups

Hot glue gun

Drill (or a way to poke a hole at the bottom of the cup)



First, blow up your balloons. Next, you will drill a hole, or poke a hole at the bottom of each of your solo cups. Take your green ribbon and cut a 4-5 inch strip for each of your cups you will be making a light for. Take those strips and tie them into a loop. You will send that loop through the bottom of the hole in your solo cups. Next, take your hot glue gun and place glue on the top of your cups and then attach your balloons!

Lastly, string your ribbon through the loops of your giant lights and hang!