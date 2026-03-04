Cole chats with Pricilla Block ahead of her Ryman performance

Priscilla Block is one country’s boldest and most-unapologetic breakout voices, cultivating a fiercely loyal fanbase of more than 5 million who have grown to adore her unfiltered storytelling and catchy, confessional hooks that turn pain into empowerment. On her sophomore album, Things You Didn’t See, due October 10th via MCA, she offers a unique, matured perspective of the cost of always being “on” — the anxiety, the burnout, the pressure, and everything that bubbles beneath the shiny surface of fame. Across 14 tracks, Things You Didn’t See is an invitation to know Block on the most personal level —where she comes from, tales of love and loss, her discipline and strength, unseen struggles and more. Block has achieved success on the iTunes All-Genre and Country charts with her PLATINUM-certified track “Just About Over You,” and notched her first No. 1 hit at country radio with her Justin Moore duet “You, Me, And Whiskey” in 2023. She’s earned more than 700 million global career stream and has made appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Tamron Hall Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and more. Her debut album, Welcome to the Block Party, received recognition from The New York Times (“Best Albums of 2022"), CMT(“Breakthrough Video of the Year”), and the Academy of Country Music (“New Female Artist of the Year” nomination), among others.

The show is Wednesday March 4th at 7:30 p.m.

To get tickets visit

https://www.ryman.com/event/2026-03-04-priscilla-block-at-7-30-pm