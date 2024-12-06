Cole sits down with Antonia Bennett the daughter of legendary Tony Bennett about her new holiday single, “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” Her album comes out today, “Happy Holidays With Love,” Antonia Bennett. To learn more visit https://www.antoniabennett.com/
Cole sits down with Antonia Bennett the daughter of Tony Bennett about her new holiday album!
Posted
Cole sits down with Antonia Bennett the daughter of legendary Tony Bennett about her new holiday single, “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” Her album comes out today, “Happy Holidays With Love,” Antonia Bennett. To learn more visit https://www.antoniabennett.com/
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.