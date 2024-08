Chef Shatika Robinson won season 3 of Netflix’s Barbecue showdown, and now she’s sharing her mouthwatering cuisine all across Nashville, and we got a chance to catch up with the Pitmaster on how she got started, how she came up with the name, and we even got to meet some of her loyal customers!!

For more information, check out her Instagram @chefshaticka, or visit their website at coleysjj.com