Singer-songwriter Rissi Palmer talked about Color Me Country; the radio show she created that spotlights artists of color who are underrepresented in mainstream country music. Currently in its third year, each episode offers listeners in-depth and riveting - often funny conversations with both new and established artists. Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer airs every other Saturday on Apple Music Country at 11pm. To listen to Color Me Country Radio, visit https://colormecountry.com/. In conjunction with her radio show, Rissi created the Color Me Country Artist Grant Fund designed to support new country artists of color who are just beginning to build their music careers. To donate, click here: https://colormecountry.com/color-me-country-artist-grant-fund/. To learn more, follow @rissipalmermusic on Instagram and @RissiPalmer on Twitter, https://www.facebook.com/RissiPalmerOfficial/ on Facebook and https://www.youtube.com/c/RissiPalmer on YouTube.

