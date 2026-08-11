Come Make Some Music at The Hideout Recording Studio

Well, I never thought the day would come that I would sing on television, but here we are!

I've been challenging myself to new experiences this year, and writing a song was on the list. After a Google search and some serious research, I landed on The Hideout Recording Studio on Music Row.

Owner, Ryan Poole, was eager to assist me with this exciting challenge and even brought a talented musician, Jonathan Wyndham, who you've likely seen on TV before when he was a contestant on The Voice!

Check out our music making process and learn more about The Hideout Recording Studio by watching the 2 videos here and clicking the links below.\

RYAN POOLE - THE HIDEOUT RECORDING STUDIO

Instagram: @ryanpoolemusic

musicrowhideout.com

JONATHAN WYNDHAM

Instagram: @ jonathanwyndham

jonathanwyndham.com