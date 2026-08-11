Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
42  WX Alerts
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Come Make Some Music at The Hideout Recording Studio

Come Make Some Music at The Hideout Recording Studio
Come Make Some Music at The Hideout Recording Studio Pt. 2
Posted

Well, I never thought the day would come that I would sing on television, but here we are!

I've been challenging myself to new experiences this year, and writing a song was on the list. After a Google search and some serious research, I landed on The Hideout Recording Studio on Music Row.

Owner, Ryan Poole, was eager to assist me with this exciting challenge and even brought a talented musician, Jonathan Wyndham, who you've likely seen on TV before when he was a contestant on The Voice!

Check out our music making process and learn more about The Hideout Recording Studio by watching the 2 videos here and clicking the links below.\

RYAN POOLE - THE HIDEOUT RECORDING STUDIO
Instagram: @ryanpoolemusic
musicrowhideout.com

JONATHAN WYNDHAM
Instagram: @ jonathanwyndham
jonathanwyndham.com

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes