Jeff shared entertaining tips for when we can finally get together again. Jeff Mauro's cookbook, Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family That Cooks, Eats and Laughs Together, is available now. For more information, go to www.comeonover.com and follow @jeffmauro on Instagram and Twitter.
