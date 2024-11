Come shopping with us for our Holiday shopping show!

HOLIDAY SHOPPING SHOW 2024: Lelan, Heather, Cole, and Brittany take us to small businesses around the area for our Holiday Shopping show! They highlight great gift ideas and deals you can get by shopping small!

Heather visited:

The White Lily Boutique

https://whitelilyboutique.co/

1736 N Mt Juliet Road, Mt Juliet, TN - (615) 754-5618

Monday: 10 am - 3 pm

Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday: 10 am- 6 pm

Thursday: 10 am - 6 pm

Saturday: 10 am- 5 pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Tia’s Boutique

https://www.facebook.com/TiasBoutique/

3690 N Mt Juliet Rd #200, Mount Juliet, TN, United States, Tennessee

Monday Closed

Tuesday 10:00am - 5:00pm

Wednesday 10:00am - 5:00pm

Thursday 10:00am - 5:00pm

Friday 10:00am - 5:00pm

Saturday 10:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday Closed

Lelan visited:

Initial This

https://initialthis.com/

201 N Anderson Lane Suite 200 Hendersonville, TN 37075

Monday- Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Sunday CLOSED

Cafe 393

https://www.facebook.com/393onMain/

393 E. Main Street suite 6B, Hendersonville, TN, United States, Tennessee

+1 615-265-8578

Cole visited:

Mill Creek Mercantile

https://millcreekmercantiletn.com/

205 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214

Troll House Cottage

https://trollhousecottage.com/

222 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214

Brittany visited:

Bullets and Pearls

https://www.bulletsandpearls.com/

2507 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

Nashville Toys and Books

https://www.nashvilletoysandbooks.com/

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville, TN 37215