Comedian Drew Davis heads to The Lab at Zanies

Drew Davis is bringing his act to Nashville! On October 8th, he is performing his set at The Lab at Zanies.

Drew was born with cerebral palsy and makes his disability part of the joke and calls it his superpower. Hear more about his superpower in the video above.

He also has created a foundation called The Limitless Foundation.

"Founded by Drew Davis, a kid with cerebral palsy, big dreams, unfiltered humor, and a chip on his shoulder the size of Texas. We see disability not as a limitation, but as fuel for greatness. We fund the fighters turning limits into legend," the foundation's website said.

You can learn more about his foundation by visiting https://thelimitlessfoundation.org/

Want to see his act? You can get tickets at https://nashville.zanies.com/show/drew-davis/the-lab/ [nashville.zanies.com]