Comedian Ellen Skrmetti tells us about her new book "Hey Jesus, It's Me"

Instagram star and comedian Ellen Skrmetti makes millions laugh with her videos talking to Jesus with her questions, comments and concerns!

She is known for her southern charm and clean comedy and is performing tonight at Zanies.

Ellen stops by Talk of the Town to tell us about her tour and new book, “Hey Jesus, It’s Me!” You can catch Ellen at Zanies tonight. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m.