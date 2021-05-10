Comedian Walks Across America

Jessica Watkins talked about her 8-month walk across America to jumpstart her career - and the documentary she produced about it. To see how Jessica documented her walk across America, check out her award-winning documentary SPECIALish online at https://www.specialishdoc.com, on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/special_ish/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SPECIALish.documentary. For more information, go to http://www.jessicawatkinscomedy.com and follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jessicawatkinscomedy and Instagram, Twitter and TikTok @ajessicawatkins.
Posted at 11:57 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 12:57:47-04
Jessica Watkins talked about her 8-month walk across America to jumpstart her career - and the documentary she produced about it. To see how Jessica documented her walk across America, check out her award-winning documentary SPECIALish online at https://www.specialishdoc.com, on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/special_ish/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SPECIALish.documentary. For more information, go to http://www.jessicawatkinscomedy.com and follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jessicawatkinscomedy and Instagram, Twitter and TikTok @ajessicawatkins.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.