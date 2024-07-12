Common Cents: Learn how to detect Security Fraud

You may have common sense, but when it comes to your finances, do you have common "cents"? Join NewsChannel5's Casie Mason as she teams up with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to learn how to detect security fraud in your account. For more information, visit http://tn.gov/securities . This segment paid for by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

