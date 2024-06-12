Watch Now
Common Cents: Let's talk about IRA's

Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 12, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by TN Department of Commerce and Insurance. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

We’ve heard of an IRA, but did you know there are different kinds of IRAs? Join NewsChannel5's Casie Mason as she teams up with the Securities Division of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to see how much people know when it comes to their finances.

For more information, visit tn.gov/securities

