Competition for Kids

Lowey talked about the search for kids in the Nashville area who have a business, product or invention idea and how they can compete in a National competition for a chance to win $1,000. The Kids Idea Tank is seeking business pitches from kids up to age 13. Any invention or business concept is eligible, from a germ of an idea to a prototype of a product. The grand prize will be awarded by a judging panel of successful executives and entrepreneurs. A $500 “audience favorite” winner will be selected by family members, friends and classmates viewing the free online pitch event. The “Shark Tank”-like finale will host the top 20 applicants this June. For more information, visit www.loweybundysichol.com.

