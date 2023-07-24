Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Concert and Festival Fashions

We get a glimpse of some trends in the fashion world
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 13:23:01-04

Fashion stylist Emily Goodin showed ways to style your look for summer concerts and ahead of the Fall festival season. You can follow Emily Goodin for more fashion tips at @emilygoodinstyles on Instagram.

