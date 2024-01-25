Watch Now
Condado Tacos launches new Crave Bowls as a healthy option

Posted at 1:09 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 14:09:01-05

Condado Tacos has released a new line of Crave Bowls that are great for those looking to be healthier in the new year! They now offer 5 different crave bowls with fresh seasonal ingredients.

The new crave bowls are as follows:
-Greens No Grains, a low carb option
-The Vegan, made with either romaine or kale and vegan/vegetarian friendly
-Southwest Midwest Bowl, which will also contribute proceeds toward Condado’s
Feeding America fundraising campaign
-Swole Bowl, packed with 61 grams of protein
-Condado already had the Fire Roasted Street Bowl, packed with roasted chicken
-Note: Each bowl is priced at $10.65 except for Swole Bowl which is $12.95

Condado Tacos is located at 418 11th Ave N. Nashville, TN, 37203 To learn more about Condado Tacos visit https://condadotacos.com/

