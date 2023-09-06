Condado's Tacos Southwest "Feeding America" Taco

It's taco night for a good cause! Condado's southwest "Feeding America" taco helps support the local Second Harvest Food Bank for Hunger Action Month.

Condado Tacos will take part in the Capitol View Hot Diggity Dog Fest on Saturday, September 9 from 9am-6pm on Nelson Merry Street. They will be handing out tacos to human guests and bandanas to furry friends that day. The Hot Diggity Dog Fest will also feature dog races, dog, costume contests and more.

Capitol View Condado Tacos is located at

418 11th Ave N.

Nashville, TN 37203.

Hours: 11am-11pm Sunday thru Thursday, Friday & Saturday open til midnight.

