Connecting strangers one meal at a time

E's Supper Club is fighting against something we all experience, loneliness.

"We're all searching for the same thing: to feel welcomed, known, and like we genuinely belong. Food simply happens to be my favorite invitation.

Every supper is thoughtfully designed in the comfort of your own home, creating space for meaningful conversation and lasting connection. From the first place setting to the final dish, every detail is cared for so you can be fully present with your people," their website said.

We met up with the founder Ellis Hardie at Fox's Donut Den in Green Hills to talk about her love of food, the idea of the supper club and her next event.

You can joing the next supper club on August 9th. You can buy your ticket at https://essupperclub.com/club