Cookbook Author Sheree Kelley Shares Recipe for Blueberry Crisp

Cookbook author Sheree Kelley made a Blueberry Crisp. Sheree's cookbook Servin' Up Summer is available on her website at www.shereerosekelley.com. For more information on the Belle Meade Winery, wine tastings, and other attractions on the 30-acre property, visit www.bellemeadewinery.com. Belle Meade Winery is located at 511 Parmer Ave. Nashville, TN 37205.

BLUEBERRY CRISP

INGREDIENTS

Canned, crushed pineapple (20 ounces) with juice

3 cups fresh blueberries, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 yellow cake mix

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1 cup pecans, chopped

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Coat a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray.

Begin layering: first pineapple, then blueberries and finally sugar.

Sprinkle dry cake mix evenly over the sugar.

Pour the melted butter over the mix.

Add brown sugar evenly over the entire dish and then sprinkle with chopped pecans.

Bake for 45 minutes uncovered until lightly browned and bubbly. Enjoy!