Corn Souffle from White's Family Farm

Demetria White From White's Family Farm made Corn Souffle. (see recipe below) Don't miss the "Cuisine in the Corn" Farm to Table Dinner at White's Family Farm in Springfield on September 8th from 5-10pm. Tickets and more information are available online at www.whitesfamilyfarm.org.

Corn Soufflé

(Created by City Farm)

1 stick unsalted butter

4 ounces grated Parmesan

1/2 tbsp salt

1/2 tbsp black cracked pepper

4 ears of corn, (2 - 1/2 Cups kernels)

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 small jalapeño, diced

1 cup whole milk

3 large egg yolks

6 large egg whites

6 ounces shaved Parmesan

1 tsp chopped fresh thyme

1/2 tbsp smoked paprika

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Remove kernels from the cob and set aside.

Butter 6 eight ounce ramekins and sprinkle with grated Parmesan. Add 2 tablespoons butter to skillet, cook corn kernels, both peppers for 5 minutes on medium high heat. In a saucepan, add vegetable sauté and milk and simmer on medium for 5 minutes. Transfer mix to blender and purée until smooth.

Add purée to bowl with remaining corn kernels, salt, pepper, and paprika, egg yolks, shaved Parmesan, and thyme. Let mix rest for 20 minutes. Beat egg whites in separate bowl until stiff peaks. Stir in half of whites until incorporated. Fold in the other half. Divide into ramekins evenly. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown and jiggly in the middle. Serve immediately!

