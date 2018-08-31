Corn Souffle from White's Family Farm
Demetria White From White's Family Farm made Corn Souffle. (see recipe below) Don't miss the "Cuisine in the Corn" Farm to Table Dinner at White's Family Farm in Springfield on September 8th from 5-10pm. Tickets and more information are available online at www.whitesfamilyfarm.org.
Corn Soufflé
(Created by City Farm)
1 stick unsalted butter
4 ounces grated Parmesan
1/2 tbsp salt
1/2 tbsp black cracked pepper
4 ears of corn, (2 - 1/2 Cups kernels)
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 small jalapeño, diced
1 cup whole milk
3 large egg yolks
6 large egg whites
6 ounces shaved Parmesan
1 tsp chopped fresh thyme
1/2 tbsp smoked paprika
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Remove kernels from the cob and set aside.
Butter 6 eight ounce ramekins and sprinkle with grated Parmesan. Add 2 tablespoons butter to skillet, cook corn kernels, both peppers for 5 minutes on medium high heat. In a saucepan, add vegetable sauté and milk and simmer on medium for 5 minutes. Transfer mix to blender and purée until smooth.
Add purée to bowl with remaining corn kernels, salt, pepper, and paprika, egg yolks, shaved Parmesan, and thyme. Let mix rest for 20 minutes. Beat egg whites in separate bowl until stiff peaks. Stir in half of whites until incorporated. Fold in the other half. Divide into ramekins evenly. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown and jiggly in the middle. Serve immediately!
Arts & Crafts
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Ask the Expert
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Authors & Books
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Cooking & Food
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Celebrities
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
Holidays
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Home & Garden
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Ms. Cheap
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Pets
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…