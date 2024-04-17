Country artist Jon Brennan updates us on his career and new music video

Jon Brennan joins us for a career update as he releases his music video of "True Story."

Jons journey has nearly come full circle for the 80’s & 90's- inspired country artist.

An original OG of MTV, Brennan was an integral part of the history-making shows The Real World: Los Angeles, Road Rules All-Stars and The Challenge Inferno 2. Extensive touring and national appearances established a solid career for Brennan, gaining him thousands of fans and opening for some of the biggest acts in the business. Brennan has continually garnered high praise for his ability to connect to audiences by delivering authentic country songs and mesmerizing shows.

Check out his podcast "Getting Real with Jon and Beth," exploring music, reality TV, and current events with his Real World co-star Beth Stolarczyk here: https://linktr.ee/gettingrealwithjonandbeth

