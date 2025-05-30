Country artist TG Sheppard tells Lelan about Country for a Cause

The Oak Ridge Boys, Mandy Barnett, John Berry, T. Graham Brown, Trey Calloway, Lacy J. Dalton, Jimmy Fortune, The Malpass Brothers, Makenzie Phipps, Mark Wills, Michelle Wright, Billie Jo Jones and more will join hosts, T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang along with Devon O’Day for the 11th Annual Country For A Cause at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley, Wednesday, June 4 at 6:30 PM benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt . The show is presented by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms.