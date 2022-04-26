Country Crooner Opens Coffee Shop

Craig Campbell joins us to tell us more about his new venue the Grindstone Cowboy Coffee Shop in Eagleville and about going back on tour. Grindstone Cowboy Coffee Shop opens Saturday April 30
115 North Main Street
Eagleville, TN 37060
https://thegrindstonecowboy.com
And you can see Craig perform at the Tin Roof Birthday bash on Friday, April 29
Posted at 12:48 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 13:48:35-04
