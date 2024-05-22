Country music singer, Shaylen, gears up for her Nashville performances

Up and coming country superstar, Shaylen, is making a name for herself in the country music scene! She joined us with more on her upcoming CMA Fest performance, and plans for new music!

ABOUT SHAYLEN:

Shaylen, the Nashville-based powerhouse country artist, recently revealed that she is set to make her debut performance at STAGECOACH, California’s country music festival, on Saturday, April 27. Performing on the festival’s Toyota Music Den stage from 2:40-3:20 pm PT, Shaylen will bring the energetic set that she’s become known for.

Furthermore, she is scheduled to take the stage twice at the upcoming CMA Fest in Nashville, TN, with appearances set for both the Good Molecules Reverb Stage on Saturday, June 8, and a nighttime concert at Ascend Amphitheater on Friday, June 7.

After nearly two years of writing and recording country music, Shaylen signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV that has given her the chance to write songs that come straight from her journal. Her lead country single, “What If I Don’t” was a viral streaming sensation on every platform, garnering over 27 million streams just on Spotify alone.

Now with six acclaimed country singles released to date — “What If I Don’t [ditto.fm],” “Roots” [youtube.com] (praised by PEOPLE Magazine [people.com]), “Do It Right The First Time,” [youtube.com] “Closest Thing To Closure [youtube.com],” “Cowboys Never Cry [youtube.com]” and “Been There Before” [stem.ffm.to] — supported by over 300k fans across social media and over 100 million streams to date, Shaylen has earned her keep in the country scene.