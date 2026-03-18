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Country singer Bradley Gaskin tells us about his new single ahead of Chef's on Broadway performance

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Talk of the Town
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Bradly Gaskin is in the studio to talk about new music ahead of his upcoming performance at Chef's on Broadway!

Bradley Gaskin owes a big thank you to his grandpa who first introduced him to the voice and music of George Jones. He didn’t know what those songs meant yet, but the music grabbed hold and made him do a deep dive into the melodies and lyrics that stirred the same feelings he’d had listening to his grandfather’s music choices. Following his solo-written Top 40 breakthrough with “Mr. Bartender,” a label shakeup brought him back home to Duck Springs, AL, where he embraced honest work — hanging drywall, working in a sawmill, and serving as a janitor at his daughter’s elementary school.

Catch Bradley at Chef's Saturday the 21st
to learn more and get tickets visit https://bradley-gaskin.com/

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