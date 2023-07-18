Watch Now
Crab Cakes from Stateside Kitchen

We get the recipe from Stateside Kitchen at Dream Hotel.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 12:48:18-04

Stateside Kitchen at Dream Hotel Executive Sous Chef Jon Sinecki made Crab Cakes. To see more Stateside Kitchen menu options or for more information, visit https://www.dreamhotels.com/nashville/dining-nightlife/stateside-kitchen. Stateside Kitchen at Dream Hotel is located at 210 4th Avenue No. 37219.

Crab Cake Recipe

3lbs Jumbo lump crab meat (squeeze juice out of can)

1 cup Whole Grain mustard

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

3T Lemon Juice

2 ribs celery small dice

2 cups Panko Breadcrumbs

2t White Pepper

Salt to taste

3in ring mold

-Combine all ingredients except crab meat into mixing bowl and mix well

-Once ingredients are mixed, lightly fold in crab meat so it is still in lumps

-After crab is folded in, cook small piece of mixture to test flavor and add salt to taste if needed

- Once mixture is ready, firmly press into 3in ring mold.

-Should yield 18-20 crab cakes

