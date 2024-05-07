Craft brews & food at Tailgate Brewery

We head out for a taste of the craft brew selection and delicious eats at Tailgate Brewery!

Tailgate Brewery is independently owned and headquartered in Nashville.

For more information, visit tailgatebeer.com

ABOUT TAILGATE BREWERY:

We’re a fiercely independent Tennessee craft brewery and pizzeria. We’ve called Nashville home since 2014, and have since grown to seven taprooms in the greater Nashville area, and one in Chattanooga, many with their own dedicated production facility.

We believe in making quality, boundary-pushing beer and pizza, and creating a great place to work for our team. We have one owner and zero investors, audit our wages constantly to ensure they’re the best in our industry, and offer great perks like 100% company-paid health benefits, 401(k) match, and so much more. Every beer you drink and pizza you order helps us in our goal to be the best place to eat, drink, and work in the state. So, thank you! We’re incredibly grateful for your support.