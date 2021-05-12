Crafting with Brooke Riley

Brooke Riley showed a cute way to add a decorative touch to a Dollar Tree picture frame. For complete instructions for this project, click here: https://www.re-fabbed.com/dollar-tree-frame-decor/. Follow Brooke on her blog at www.re-fabbed.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/refabbedbybrooke, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/re_fabbed, and on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/briley6329.