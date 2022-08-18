Kirbee Miller from KiNiMi Kitchen made Creamy Jalapeno Popper Bites. For more of Kirbee's recipe ideas, visit https://kinimikitchen.com/media/. Follow @KirbeeAndCo on Instagram.

Creamy Jalapeño Popper Bites

Ingredients

8 oz cream cheese, softened

3 to 4 green onions, thinly sliced

2 jalapeños, seeded and diced

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

8 oz pepper jack cheese, shredded

4 oz sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp onion powder

1 tbsp dry Ranch seasoning

48 puff pastry shells, tortilla scoops chips or lettuce wraps

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. If using pastry shells, separate and place shells on baking sheet. Start cooking bacon. While the bacon is cooking, dice onions and jalapenos (if you’re sensitive to jalapenos, you may want to wear gloves while doing this). Using an electric mixer (or a food processor), in a bowl mix together all ingredients until smooth and totally combined. Spoon mixture inside pastry shells. Bake 12-15 minutes or until pastry shells golden brown. Serve warm. Enjoy!

NOTE: These Creamy Jalapeno Popper Bites make the perfect game day appetizer. They are slightly addictive but so easy to make.