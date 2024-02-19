Create the Culture previews their Black History event this weekend

Create The Culture is hosting its annual Black History Month event on the 24th. They will be in studio to show some of the great fashions and accessories from businesses that are taking part in this years event! Create The Culture Events is hosting our annual Black History Month event Sat. Feb.24th. 12-5pm
1900 Church Street, Nashville TN 37203
Free to enter
Posted at 8:45 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 09:45:53-05
