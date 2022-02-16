Creating a Capsule Wardrobe

Effortless Style blogger Katie Rushton showed how to put together a capsule wardrobe that gives you fewer higher-quality pieces that you love and fit well, and that mix and match to create multiple outfits. For more information, visit www.effortlesstyle.com.
