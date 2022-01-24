Watch
Creating a Vision Board

We learn how to make a board to help achieve your goals.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 13:01:50-05

 Event planner D’Lashay gave tips on putting together a vision board as a way a way to envision your goals every day. D'Lashay Speaks Vision Board Party Tour 2022 is Sunday, January 30 from 3pm-6pm at the Imperio Events Center, 1453 Bell Road, Nashville, TN 37211. The event includes brunch with bottomless mimosas, vendors, and a live DJ. Guest speakers are retired Tennessee Titans player Chris Sanders and TSU Women's Center Director Seanne Wilson. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.

