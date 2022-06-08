Creative Ideas for Cocktail and Mocktail Recipes

Mobile bartender Kevin Covington made a cocktail and a mocktail and talked about the Create the Culture Juneteenth Pop Up event. Create the Culture Juneteenth Pop Up is Friday, June 17 from 6pm to 10pm at the Crown'd Suites event venue, 907 Rivergate Pkwy Ste. B4. Goodlettsville, TN 37072. There will be 40+ vendors, shopping, food, performances, a live DJ and more! The family-friendly event is FREE and open to the public. The Create the Culture Juneteenth Pop-Up event was designed to celebrate, promote, and uplift minority-owned businesses.