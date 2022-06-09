Watch
Creole Cajun Butter Lamb Chops

Personal chef and caterer Jerod Wilcher made Creole Cajun Butter Lamb Chops. Chef Jerod is holding a “Let’s Cook, Baby! Couples Date Night Cooking Class on Zoom on Saturday, July 2 at 7pm. To register for the class, click here: https://form.jotform.com/211658824647162. For more of Chef Jerod's recipes visit, www.masterkingchefjerod.com, subscribe to his YouTube channel @MasterKingChefJerod and follow @Chef_Jerod on Instagram and https://www.facebook.com/masterkingchefjerod on Facebook. To contact Chef Jerod for catering services, visit info@masterkingchefjerod.com or call Kingdom Cuisine Catering Company at (615) 414-7237. Stay tuned to learn when Chef Jerod's new restaurant Butterfly Gardens will be opening.

CAJUN BUTTER RECIPE

INGREDIENTS:
1/2 c butter, softened
1 tsp brown sugar
1 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp dried thyme
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp black pepper

DIRECTIONS:
In a small mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.

LAMB CHOPS RECIPE

INGREDIENTS:
4 ea lamb chops
1 tbsp olive oil
3 tbsp Cajun butter
2-3 garlic cloves
1 tsp fresh rosemary
1 tsp Cajun spice

DIRECTIONS:
1. Take the chops out of the refrigerator about 30-45 minutes before cooking.
2. Season chops with Cajun spice and add olive oil into pan.
3. Place chops into preheated skillet and let them sear for 1-2 minutes. While chops are cooking add Cajun butter, garlic, and thyme. Flip chops and cook for another 1-2 minutes.
4. Use a spoon to baste each lamb chop with hot Cajun butter.
5. Remove the chops from the pan a place into serving dish.
6. Add Cajun butter to hot pan, melt and pour over lamb chops.
7. Serve and enjoy!!!!

