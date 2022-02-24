Crispy Avocado Tacos from bartaco

DJ Main from bartaco shared the recipe for Crispy Avocado Tacos, one of the restaurant's #bartacosecret tacos. (see recipe below, along with a bonus margarita recipe!) bartaco is located at 2526 12th Avenue South in Nashville. Ask about the #bartacosecret taco when you visit, or try one of the special margaritas during #bartacoMargaritaMarch now through March 31. For more information, visit https://bartaco.com/location/nashville-tn/. #bartacolife

#bartacosecret crispy avocado taco

yield: serves 4

ingredients:

4-6 cups vegetable oil

8 (4-inch) white corn tortillas

1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted + sliced lengthwise into 8 pieces

1 batch baja batter (see additional ingredients + recipe below)

1 batch veracruz slaw ( see additional ingredients + recipe below)

1 batch cilantro lime vinaigrette ( see additional ingredients + recipe below)

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 teaspoons cotija cheese

1 lime, sliced into 8 wedges

step 1: Heat 3 inches of oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat until it reaches 350°.

step 1: Stack tortillas and wrap in a damp paper towel or cloth; microwave for 30-45 seconds, until warm and pliable.

step 2: Thoroughly coat avocado slices in baja batter (recipe below). Let excess batter drip off and carefully drop battered avocado slices into hot oil; fry until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels and immediately dust with salt and cayenne.

step 3: 4. Spread tortillas out on a serving tray or plates. With each tortilla, place ¼ cup of veracruz slaw (recipe below) in the center, top with a fried avocado slice and drizzle 2 teaspoons of cilantro-lime vinaigrette (recipe below).

step 4: Garnish tacos with cilantro and ¼ teaspoon cotija cheese each. Serve with lime.

baja batter recipe

ingredients:

1 cup rice flour

1/4 cup cornstarch

2 tablespoons Kosher salt

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup club soda

step 1: Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, whisk to blend well.

veracruz slaw recipe

ingredients:

4 ounces red cabbage (about ¼ head), sliced thin on a mandolin

1 small carrot, peeled + julienned into 1/8” x 1 1/2” strips

1 jalapeño pepper, deseeded + sliced very thin lengthwise

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup cilantro leaves, chopped

step 1: In a large mixing bowl, add cabbage, carrots and jalapeños; toss to combine.

step 2: Combine vinegar, sugar and salt in a glass measuring cup; microwave for 1-1 1/2 minutes, stir to dissolve.

step 3: Pour hot vinegar mixture over the vegetables; mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate until completely cold and macerated, about 20 minutes.

step 4: Add olive oil and cilantro; stir to combine. Season with salt as needed.

cilantro lime vinaigrette recipe

ingredients:

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 1/2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt

3/4 cup canola oil

2 ounces (about 4 cups) cilantro, including stems

step 1: Combine lime juice, vinegar, chipotle, garlic, honey and salt in a blender; purée until well blended.

step 2: On low speed, gradually pour in oil until emulsified. Add cilantro and pulse until just incorporated. The sauce should be bright green with specks of cilantro visible.

lime in the coconut INGREDIENTS:

0.75 oz liber & co. toasted coconut syrup

1.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

0.75 oz combier pamplemousse rosé

1.5 oz libélula joven tequila

GARNISH – dehydrated lime wheel

step 1: Add all measured ingredients to the small side of an empty cocktail shaker

step 2: Fill small shaker tin with ice, then shake very well

step 3: Strain into rocks glass. Add 4 solid ice cubes + dehydrated lime wheel garnish

