Crispy Avocado Tacos from bartaco

DJ Main from bartaco shared the recipe for Crispy Avocado Tacos, one of the restaurant's #bartacosecret tacos. (see recipe below, along with a bonus margarita recipe!) bartaco is located at 2526 12th Avenue South in Nashville. Ask about the #bartacosecret taco when you visit, or try one of the special margaritas during #bartacoMargaritaMarch now through March 31. For more information, visit https://bartaco.com/location/nashville-tn/. #bartacolife
#bartacosecret crispy avocado taco
yield: serves 4
ingredients:
- 4-6 cups vegetable oil
- 8 (4-inch) white corn tortillas
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted + sliced lengthwise into 8 pieces
- 1 batch baja batter (see additional ingredients + recipe below)
- 1 batch veracruz slaw (see additional ingredients + recipe below)
- 1 batch cilantro lime vinaigrette (see additional ingredients + recipe below)
- 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 2 teaspoons cotija cheese
- 1 lime, sliced into 8 wedges
step 1: Heat 3 inches of oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat until it reaches 350°.
step 1: Stack tortillas and wrap in a damp paper towel or cloth; microwave for 30-45 seconds, until warm and pliable.
step 2: Thoroughly coat avocado slices in baja batter (recipe below). Let excess batter drip off and carefully drop battered avocado slices into hot oil; fry until golden and crispy, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels and immediately dust with salt and cayenne.
step 3: 4. Spread tortillas out on a serving tray or plates. With each tortilla, place ¼ cup of veracruz slaw (recipe below) in the center, top with a fried avocado slice and drizzle 2 teaspoons of cilantro-lime vinaigrette (recipe below).
step 4: Garnish tacos with cilantro and ¼ teaspoon cotija cheese each. Serve with lime.
baja batter recipe
ingredients:
- 1 cup rice flour
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons Kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup club soda
step 1: Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, whisk to blend well.
veracruz slaw recipe
ingredients:
- 4 ounces red cabbage (about ¼ head), sliced thin on a mandolin
- 1 small carrot, peeled + julienned into 1/8” x 1 1/2” strips
- 1 jalapeño pepper, deseeded + sliced very thin lengthwise
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 cup cilantro leaves, chopped
step 1: In a large mixing bowl, add cabbage, carrots and jalapeños; toss to combine.
step 2: Combine vinegar, sugar and salt in a glass measuring cup; microwave for 1-1 1/2 minutes, stir to dissolve.
step 3: Pour hot vinegar mixture over the vegetables; mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate until completely cold and macerated, about 20 minutes.
step 4: Add olive oil and cilantro; stir to combine. Season with salt as needed.
cilantro lime vinaigrette recipe
ingredients:
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
- 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
- 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 3/4 cup canola oil
- 2 ounces (about 4 cups) cilantro, including stems
step 1: Combine lime juice, vinegar, chipotle, garlic, honey and salt in a blender; purée until well blended.
step 2: On low speed, gradually pour in oil until emulsified. Add cilantro and pulse until just incorporated. The sauce should be bright green with specks of cilantro visible.
- 0.75 oz liber & co. toasted coconut syrup
- 1.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
- 0.75 oz combier pamplemousse rosé
- 1.5 oz libélula joven tequila
- GARNISH – dehydrated lime wheel
step 1: Add all measured ingredients to the small side of an empty cocktail shaker
step 2: Fill small shaker tin with ice, then shake very well
step 3: Strain into rocks glass. Add 4 solid ice cubes + dehydrated lime wheel garnish