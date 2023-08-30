Crispy Corn Elote From the Woolworth Theatre

Co-owner of the historic Woolworth Theatre Chuck Wicks and his chef Mike Donlan made Crispy Corn Elote and gave tips on pairing them with Melorosa wines. You can now host your own private party or corporate event at the most unique private event space in Nashville, the historic Woolworth Theatre. To learn more about the Woolworth Theatre residency show “Shiners”, to see their menu, or sign up for their venue rental, visit https://www.woolworththeatre.com/. You can get tickets to the show atShinersNashville.com.The historic Woolworth Theatre is located at 223 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville, TN 37219.

Crispy Corn Elote

2 ears Corn

2 tbsp Garlic Aioli

1 tbl Chopped Cilantro

1 oz cojita Cheese

2 tsp Chili dust

Chili dust

2tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp dry mustard

1 tsp Sugar

