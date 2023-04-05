Beth Sachan from Goo Goo Chocolate Co. made Crispy Rice Surprise Eggs. You can purchase the Lil’ Goos needed to make the Crispy Rice Surprise Eggs at the Goo Goo Chocolate Co. located at 116 3rd Ave. S. Nashville, TN 37201 or order online at https://googoo.com/blogs/news/crispy-rice-surprise-eggs. For more information go to https://googoo.com/.

Crispy Rice Surprise Eggs

Ingredients:

12 Lil’ Goos (approx. 1 bag)

3 tbsp unsalted butter

6 C mini marshmallows

6 C crispy rice cereal

1/2 C pastel-colored sprinkles

non-stick cooking spray



Special Equipment:

12 jumbo-sized plastic fillable Easter eggs

Directions:

Using an empty egg carton or muffin pan to hold the plastic eggshells upright, lightly spray the inside of each egg half with cooking spray. Set aside.

In a large pot over medium-low heat, melt butter. Once melted, add marshmallows, stirring consistently until melted and smooth. Immediately stir in rice cereal until fully coated. Stir in sprinkles until evenly distributed.

Spray hands lightly with cooking spray. Working fairly quickly, press cereal mixture into each half of the eggs, leaving a small cavity to hold one Lil’ Goo. Place the Lil’ Goo inside and then press both halves of the eggs into one another until the plastic egg clicks to seal the sides together. Once all eggs have been filled, carefully remove the plastic shell, and enjoy!