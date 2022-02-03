Curling Comes to Nashville

Marc Bulger owner of Teeline Nashville and Carl Biltz, one of the Teeline curling instructors explained how to play the sport. To sign up for curling lessons at Teeline Nashville, or for more information, visit https://teelinenash.com/. For safety reasons the age requirement for curling is 10 and up. In addition to curling, Teeline also offers bowling, live music, food, and drinks. Teeline Nashville is located at 106 Duluth Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 in the Charlotte Park area.