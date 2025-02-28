Curry Boys BBQ Brings Thai and Texas Flavors Together in East Nashville

Curry Boys BBQ is a unique fusion concept blending authentic Texas barbecue with Thai curry, is celebrating the opening of its new location in East Nashville. Co-founder Sean sat down with us to share more about this exciting culinary experience.

Curry Boys originated in San Antonio in 2020, with the goal of merging two of the founders' favorite cuisines - Thai and Texas barbecue. The new East Nashville spot has a similar neighborhood vibe to their original location, housed in a historic home just like the Texas spot.

On the menu, guests can expect composed dishes that showcase the best of both worlds. The "Good Luck Luck" features smoked chicken, jasmine rice, and a rich yellow curry. They've also created "Curry Hot Dogs" with a curry queso topping, fried shallots, onions, and cilantro - all served on a Martin's potato roll.

The founders each had a "cowboy kid" persona that inspired the playful, nostalgic branding and atmosphere they're aiming to create. They want Curry Boys to be a place where everyone can enjoy the unique blend of flavors and experience a sense of childlike wonder.

to learn more about Curry Boys BBQ visit https://www.curryboysbbq.com/

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

