D' Andrews Bakery is honored as a James Beard Award semifinalist

Posted at 8:52 AM, Feb 14, 2024
D. Andrews Bakery is a James Beard Award semifinalist and the only bakery in Nashville to ever receive that honor! David Andrews shows us how to make a sweet treat for Valentine's Day and talks about how life changing this award is for him and his business. To learn more visit: https://dandrewsbakery.com/
D’ Andrews Bakery is located at 555 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219 you can reach them at 615-375-4934
Mon - Fri: 7AM - 2PM
Sat - Sun: 8AM - 2PM

