Dainty Cakes in Leiper's Fork

Jeff Wynn co-owner of Dainty Cakes Food Truck showed their variety of old-fashioned tea cakes and talked about how he and his wife tried and failed at more than 40 recipes before getting just the right flavors. Look for Dainty Cakes Food Truck every weekend in Leiper’s Fork and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100065740202987 and Instagram @nashvilledaintycakes.

