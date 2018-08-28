Daisy King's Peachy Rice Salad

Daisy King from Miss Daisy's Kitchen made Peachy Rice Salad. Miss Daisy's Kitchen, with gourmet takeout and specialty foods, is located at 1110 Hillsboro Road, in the shopping center at the corner of Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro. For more information, call (615) 599-5313 or visit www.missdaisyking.com.

Peachy Rice Salad

1 1/2 c uncooked long grain and wild rice

3 ripe peaches, peeled and sliced ( 2 cups )

1 c fresh blueberries

1 c cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 c torn fresh basil

1/2 c thinly sliced red onions

Salt and Pepper to taste for salad

Vinaigrette:

1/3 c apple cider vinegar

1/3 c olive oil

2 T red pepper jelly

2 T minced shallot

1 T chopped fresh basil

1 t Dijon mustard

1/4 t salt, 1/4 t pepper for vinaigrette

Assemble ingredients and utensils. Cook rice according to package directions. Spread in a shallow baking pan. Cover loosely, chill at least an hour.

For Salad: In a large bowl, combine cooked rice, peaches, blueberries, tomatoes, 1/2 cup torn basil, red onion.

For Vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, olive oil, red pepper jelly, shallots, chopped basil and salt and black pepper. Chill covered up to 8 hours. Stir before serving.